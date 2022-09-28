How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on September 28

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

We’re one week removed from a major Grand Slam show in New York City where a new (well, old) AEW World Champion was crowned. We also got the surprise debut of a women’s wrestling superstar. We’ll deal with the fallout of all of it on tonight’s show.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, September 28

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

In the main event of last week’s Grand Slam episode, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to capture the AEW World Championship for a record third time. The battle between the two Blackpool Combat Club members lasted just under 20 minutes and Mox ended up winning by technical submission to take the belt.

With that out of the way, the new champ will now seemingly slide right into a feud with MJF and begin the march towards a presumed main event title match at Full Gear in November. Moxley will be in action against Juice Robinson and MJF will cut another promo tonight.

Toni Storm retained the interim AEW Women’s World Championship last week, defeating Serena Deeb, Athena, and Britt Baker in a Fatal Four-Way match. The big story came afterwards as Baker, Deeb, and Jamie Hayter started to beat down the champ before a debuting Saraya came out and chased them off.

Saraya is, of course, former WWE superstar Paige, who was the inaugural NXT Women’s Champion and a two-time WWE Divas Champion. Saraya was forced to medically retire in 2018 due to neck injuries and recently departed the WWE in July. There are still questions of whether she will actually physically compete in AEW and that will probably be addressed when she speaks tonight.

Also on the show, Chris Jericho is one week removed from defeating Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship. Tonight he’ll go one-on-one with Bandido. We’ll also most likely hear from new AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, who defeated Swerve in Our Glory for the belts last week.