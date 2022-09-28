Pick on the Moneyline for the Rays-Guardians game on September 28

The Tampa Bay Rays welcome back starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow, as he makes his season debut on the road in Cleveland against the Guardians on Wednesday for what the team hopes to be a big postseason run.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians (-120, 6.5)

Glasnow last pitched at the MLB level on June 14, 2021, and while he did make four minor league rehab starts to prepare for a big league return, pitched a total of seven innings in those appearances.

The Rays bullpen for the season is sixth in the league in ERA, but enter’s Wednesday’s game tired after Tuesday’s starter Corey Kluber went just four innings in a game went 11 innings while Cleveland’s starter Shane Bieber give six innings of length.

For the season the Guardians have the better bullpen ERA, and has been at its best down the stretch with Cleveland delivering a 2.30 bullpen ERA since the All-Star break, which lead the league as no other American League team has better than a 2.97 ERA.

The Guardians give Triston McKenzie the start, who’s surrendered three runs or fewer in nine straight starts and has a 2.25 ERA in 15 starts since the beginning of July.

The Guardians enter Wednesday’s tilt having won 10 of their last 12 games and with the Rays trying to ease Glasnow back in the rotation with a tired bullpen, the Guardians winning ways will continue on Wednesday.

The Play: Guardians -120

