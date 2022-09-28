Impact of Zach Wilson’s return for Jets, fantasy football

Week 4 of the NFL season will feature the New York Jets taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC matchup. Both teams have questions at quarterback, but the Jets are expected to have their starter back in the lineup. Zach Wilson has been cleared to return and is expected to start despite the prolific performance of elite backup Joe Flacco.

Fantasy football impact of Zach Wilson's return

Running backs

It is hard to see the running backs seeing more involvement with Wilson back under center. Flacco hasn’t been bad under center, and it is honestly surprising that they are so quick to go back to Wilson, who has been less than inspiring in his career so far. Breece Hall and Michael Carter should see the same volume and outcomes that we have seen so far from them.

Wide Receivers

With Flacco as the starting quarterback, we have seen the emergence of rookie Garrett Wilson. He leads the team with 214 receiving yards and two touchdowns. There is no guarantee that Zach will continue to target Garrett despite the sharing of their last name. This could see Elijah Moore and Corey Davis seeing more of an uptick in targets and usage as Wilson is likely to spread the ball around more.

Tight Ends

One of the biggest changes could see the swift end of Tyler Conklin’s fantasy relevance. Wilson never really relied on his tight ends when he has been the quarterback. Conklin is the current TE7 with Flacco, so if you were hopeful about scooping him off the waiver wire, you will want to pay close attention to his usage in this game.