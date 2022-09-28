 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Grayson McCall a go for Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern

The Sun Belt is heating up, and the Chants get back their veteran starter for this one.

By Collin Sherwin
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Army at Coastal Carolina
Grayson McCall of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers runs the ball during a football game between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Army Black Knights on September 3, 2022, at Brooks Stadium in Conway, SC.
Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers got good news regarding quarterback Grayson McCall’s status for Week 5 against the Georgia Southern Eagles. Head coach Jamey Chadwell expects McCall to be available despite the quarterback turning in limited practices. Coastal Carolina is 4-0 and looking for yet another big campaign in what could be Chadwell’s final season with the program before he heads for a bigger job.

McCall has been a star at Coastal Carolina, throwing for 53 touchdowns and just six interceptions over the last two seasons. This year, he’s got 11 touchdowns to just one interception as the Chanticleers continue to dominate their competition. If McCall continues on this pace, he’s going to be attracting a lot of NFL attention as draft season rolls around.

Coastal Carolina will have some other injury issues to deal with. The team will be without three running backs, which could mean more throwing opportunities for McCall.

