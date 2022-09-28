Grayson McCall a go for Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers got good news regarding quarterback Grayson McCall’s status for Week 5 against the Georgia Southern Eagles. Head coach Jamey Chadwell expects McCall to be available despite the quarterback turning in limited practices. Coastal Carolina is 4-0 and looking for yet another big campaign in what could be Chadwell’s final season with the program before he heads for a bigger job.

Grayson McCall is limited in practice, but Jamey Chadwell expects him to play Saturday. — Brandon Dunn (@BDunnsports) September 28, 2022

McCall has been a star at Coastal Carolina, throwing for 53 touchdowns and just six interceptions over the last two seasons. This year, he’s got 11 touchdowns to just one interception as the Chanticleers continue to dominate their competition. If McCall continues on this pace, he’s going to be attracting a lot of NFL attention as draft season rolls around.

Coastal Carolina will have some other injury issues to deal with. The team will be without three running backs, which could mean more throwing opportunities for McCall.