Who can clinch what for the MLB Playoffs on Wednesday, September 28

The Blue Jays and Astros have clinching scenarios on Wednesday evening.

By David Fucillo
A general view of Rogers Centre before a game between the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 MLB season is rapidly coming to a close and the playoff bracket is almost set. The regular season wraps on Wednesday, October 5 and the Wild Card round gets started the next day. For the time being, there is still plenty to be clinched including wild card berths, a division title, and some home field advantage.

MLB has a full slate of games on the Wednesday, September 28th schedule, and there are two clinching scenarios in play. Both are in the American League.

Heading into Wednesday night, the Astros are -190 favorites to beat the Diamondbacks at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Yankees are -125 favorites in Toronto. The Orioles are a +105 underdog in Boston.

