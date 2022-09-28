Who can clinch what for the MLB Playoffs on Wednesday, September 28

The 2022 MLB season is rapidly coming to a close and the playoff bracket is almost set. The regular season wraps on Wednesday, October 5 and the Wild Card round gets started the next day. For the time being, there is still plenty to be clinched including wild card berths, a division title, and some home field advantage.

MLB has a full slate of games on the Wednesday, September 28th schedule, and there are two clinching scenarios in play. Both are in the American League.

The Astros can clinch the No. 1 seed in the American League with a win vs. the Diamondbacks OR a loss by the Yankees at the Blue Jays

The Blue Jays can clinch a wild card berth with a win vs. the Yankees AND a loss by the Orioles at the Red Sox

Heading into Wednesday night, the Astros are -190 favorites to beat the Diamondbacks at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Yankees are -125 favorites in Toronto. The Orioles are a +105 underdog in Boston.