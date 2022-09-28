Chargers LB Joey Bosa to IR with groin injury

The Los Angeles Chargers have added DE Joey Bosa to Injured Reserve, per head coach Brandon Staley. Bosa suffered a groin injury in the team’s game last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is expected to play again this season but will miss the next four games.

If Bosa misses the minimum amount of games, he will return on November 6 against the Atlanta Falcons. His injury is certainly one to monitor as one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL, and the Chargers will take extra precautions not to rush him back. This move will likely see Troy Reeder, Kenneth Murray or Derrek Tuszka getting more playing time. Los Angeles added Khalil Mack to their defense in the offseason, so Bosa’s injury doesn't automatically make them a pushover defense.

The Los Angeles Chargers are 1-2 and currently sit in third place in the AFC West. They will face the Houston Texans on the road on Sunday, October 2 in their first game without Bosa.