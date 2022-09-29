2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 4 fantasy football

Week 4 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday, September 29. This week will feature the first international game of the season with the Minnesota Vikings taking on the New Orleans Saints. It has been a wild fantasy football season so far, with wildly different finishes in each of the three weeks to start the year. With that in mind, here are two kickers to start and two kickers to sit for Week 4 fantasy football lineups.

Kicker Starts

The New York Giants' offense has been putrid this year and will only worsen. Kadarius Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson are dealing with injuries, and Sterling Shepard tore his ACL on Monday night. Gano has been the best fantasy football asset for this team the last two weeks. He finished as the K1 in Week 2 and the K2 in Week 3. Against the Bears, Gano is one of two New York players I would want anywhere near my fantasy football roster.

Boswell has been largely disappointing this season, but he has upside against the Jets. The Steelers offense has been inconsistent so far in 2022, but even though should be able to move the ball against the Jets. Mitch Trubisky is essentially playing for his job and should be able to get into field goal range consistently on Sunday. I don't think they find the endzone often, though, leaving Boswell plenty of opportunity.

Kicker Sits

McManus is notably bad when not playing in Denver. He is almost a Dr. Jekyll, Mr. Hyde scenario with how different his splits are. The Raiders are one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL this year as they enter a defeated 0-3. Even so, the Broncos haven't started meshing with Russell Wilson on offense yet, so I don't think that McManus should make your lineup this week.

Bass was drafted as a top kicker in fantasy. The Ravens team itself presents a tough test, but their defense does not. Whether it is the number of injuries they have or just not playing well, they are giving up touchdowns left and right. Remember when Tua Tagovailoa threw six touchdown passes the other week? That was against Baltimore. Josh Allen should light up this defense, and Bass will be relegated to extra points and no fantasy value.