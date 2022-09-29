2 TEs to start and 2 TEs to fade in Week 4 fantasy football

Week 4 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday, September 29. The tight end position is one of the healthiest in fantasy football, other than Dalton Schultz and Dallas Goedert being banged up. This week doesn't have very favorable tight end matchups as guys that should never crack your lineup have the best matchups. For insight on how to approach the position this week, here are two tight ends to start and two to sit for your Week 4 fantasy football matchups.

Tight End Starts

Njoku has become a popular target for current quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He caught nine of 10 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown. Njoku will be facing the Falcons' defense this week in another good matchup. They’re giving up the second most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.

You were likely going to play Hockenson, but this is just a message to not overthink it and to keep him in your lineup. His teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown is dealing with an injury and starting running back D’Andre Swift may also miss the game. Hockenson should be in line for a high target share and will face the Seahawks giving up the ninth-most fantasy points per game this season.

Tight End Sits

Goedert was dealing with a shin injury during last week’s game. He has taken a back seat to his teammates AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, who have had explosive starts to the season with quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Jaguars are giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. With a bad matchup and dealing with a slight injury, look for another answer at tight end this week.

Ertz has weekly upside due to Kyler Murray being his quarterback. The Panthers' defense has been stout this year and has been stifling defenses for being a 1-2 team. They are giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends, which doesn't give Ertz much upside. While the Cardinals are missing some pass-catchers with injury, this isn't enough to give Ertz the start against a tough D.