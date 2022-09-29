2 WRs to start and 2 WRs to fade in Week 4 fantasy football

The fourth week of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday, September 29 as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Miami Dolphins. This week will also feature the first international game of the season as the New Orleans Saints, and the Minnesota Vikings will play in London, England early Sunday morning. Here are two wide receivers to start and two to sit for your Week 4 fantasy football lineups.

Wide receiver starts

Davis has been dealing with an injury but was able to suit up last week, He caught three of six targets for 37 yards which was a town game for him. Quarterback Josh Allen already leads the leagues in passing yards which gives more upside for Davis to at least continue getting a high target share. The Ravens are giving up the most fantasy points per game so far this season, giving Davis a positive outlook.

With the return of Jimmy Garoppolo under center, the hope was that he could get the 49ers' offense back to its productive self. That hasn't happened so far regarding wide receiver Deebo Samuel, but it has for Aiyuk. He brought in three of his eight targets for 39 yards and a touchdown last week. The Rams' defense is giving up the second most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, so while Jalen Ramsey deals with Deebo Samuel, Aiyuk should be able to succeed as a flex play.

Wide receiver sits

Renfrow missed last week with a concussion. He has largely been overshadowed by the presence of new Raider Davante Adams. We haven't seen a week where Adams, Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller have all been successful, and Renfrow has fallen by the wayside. The Broncos are giving up the fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, so this isn't the week to play Renfrow.

Lazard has the benefit of being Aaron Rodgers’ top wide receiver. Many fantasy managers rely on recency bias when making their selections, and if you look at Lazard, he caught four passes for 45 yards and a touchdown last week. This week, though, he faces the Patriots defense that is giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. This will be a tough matchup for him, and while you may be itching to slot him into your flex spot, I don't recommend it.