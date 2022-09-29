2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 4 fantasy football

Whether you’re looking to keep your undefeated fantasy football record intact or if you’re searching for your first win of the season, having the right quarterback in your lineup can be the difference maker in your matchups. With a number of pocket passers on the rise and with others trending downward, we have our recommendations of which quarterbacks you should start and which you should fade for Week 4.

Quarterback Starts

The Bengals have given up the third-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks (9.9) and the game on Thursday night feels like a drawn-out affair, but can Cincinnati stop this high-powered offense? Tagovailoa has the sixth-most PPR fantasy points among quarterbacks so far this season, and he’s averaging 22.4 fantasy points per game. With Tyreek Hill extra motivated to go up against Eli Apple, look for the Dolphins quarterback to keep up his fantasy production on Thursday night.

The Jaguars are 2-1 and Doug Peterson has Lawrence leading this team above expectations. Lawrence is averaging 19.4 fantasy points per game and is a top-10 fantasy quarterback to start the season. The Eagles defense is surrendering the sixth-fewest fantasy points to the position. Still, Peterson should have a chip on his shoulder to outcoach his former team and possibly deliver them their first loss, which sets up Lawrence for an efficient performance in this matchup.

Quarterback Sits

Carr has arguably been consistent from a fantasy POV through the games, averaging two touchdowns in each contest and 18.9 PPR fantasy points per game, ranking 12th at the position. Although the Raiders are at home in Week 4, they’ll be going up against a Broncos defense that is surrendering the seventh-fewest fantasy points to QBs (11.3). Denver’s secondary is top-notch and could force Las Vegas to lean more into the ground game, which mimics similar criticisms surrounding the Raiders’ 0-3 start.

Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys

After two back-to-back 27-point PPR fantasy performances through the first two games, Wentz finally had a dud as he finished with just 8.64 PPR fantasy points last week. The task ahead does not get any easier with the Cowboys defense on deck, and they just came off a performance in which they sacked Daniel Jones five times on Monday night. Dallas is surrendering the 11th-fewest fantasy points to QBs (13.6), setting up Wentz for a tough day on the road in this NFC East affair.