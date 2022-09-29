Best DFS showdown lineup strategy for Dolphins vs. Bengals on Week 4 Thursday Night Football

Week 4 of the NFL will start with a Thursday Night Football clash between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The game will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. and air on Amazon Prime. The undefeated Dolphins want to make another statement against the defending AFC champions. Here is all you need to know for your DFS Showdown lineup in Week 4.

Injuries

The Dolphins are a little banged up. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a back injury and has not practiced all week. His primary protector, Terron Armstead has also sat out practice with a toe injury. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is dealing with a groin injury. For the Bengals it’s Joe Mixon’s primary protector, left tackle La’el Collins that has been held out of practice with a back injury. Cornerback Eli Apple, wide receiver Tee Higgins and running back Joe Mixon all returned to practice Tuesday and look to be good to go.

Captain’s Chair

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals ($16,500)

Time to go in big on Chase, who has been fairly quiet since he grabbed 10 balls for 129 yards in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He struggled a bit against the New York Jets as top rookie Sauce Gardner held Chase to six catches for 29 yards. This week he’ll get Xavien Howard and the Bengals will take more shots to him down the field.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins ($16,200)

I love when a wide receiver calls a cornerback out because that usually means the receiver is going to get a high share of targets. Hill didn’t have his best days against the Bengals last year, catching six passes for 40 yards in the regular season game and a doing a little better with seven catches for 78 yards and a touchdown in the AFC Championship Game. Clearly Eli Apple has gotten under Hill’s skin and he is motivated for some payback.

Value Plays

Jason Sanders, PK, Miami Dolphins ($5,700)

The value plays are slim pickings this week with two top-heavy offense teams. Sanders hasn’t had many opportunities to show off his leg this season with just two field goals, but the Bengals defense makes it tough to get in the end zone. The New York Jets were held to four field goals, two from over 50 yards away. Sanders might get some long FG opportunities.

Cincinnati Bengals D/ST ($4,800

The Bengals pass rush should smell blood against a potentially compromised quarterback. Obviously Tua Tagovailoa is much more athletic than 37-year-old Joe Flacco, but back injuries make it tough to move. Cincinnati is going to send extra guys after Tagovailoa on passing downs and see if he can handle it.