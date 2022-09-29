Dolphins vs. Bengals: Week 4 TNF weather forecast, and what it means for fantasy & betting

The Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals kick off Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on Thursday Night Football this week. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air excluively on Amazon Prime. The game is taking place in Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium, and the weather should bring a beautiful night of football.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally in fantasy football, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much. When it comes to betting, that impact comes primarily on the point total more than the spread or winners and losers.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Dolphins vs. Bengals on Week 4 TNF

Forecast

Cincinnati is in the Eastern Time zone, so we’ll see an 8:15 p.m. local time kickoff. The high that day is 69 and the low is 45. That low isn’t until overnight however, and the temperature during the game will be in mid-to-high 50s. The wind forecast calls for northeast winds of 6 to 8 mph. With no precipitation in the forecast, it’s about a perfect night for football.

Fantasy/betting implications

The weather should have no impact on the game. You’ll make your fantasy and betting decisions without weather as a consideration.