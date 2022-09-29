Which teams are on Thursday Night Football in Week 4?

The NFL kicks off Week 4 with an unexpectedly important Thursday Night Football game. The Cincinnati Bengals host the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

The quarter mark is approaching in the NFL and the Dolphins are one of two remaining undefeated teams alongside the Philadelphia Eagles. They’ve beaten the Patriots, Ravens, and Dolphins and currently lead the AFC East. The Bengals have stumbled out of the gate, finally getting their first win last week over the Jets after losing to the Steelers and Cowboys the first two weeks.

The biggest storyline for this game is the status of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks through the first three weeks, but he suffered a scary-looking injury in Week 3. He took a big hit in the second quarter and stumbled after he got back up. He appeared to be concussed but the injury was later diagnosed as his back locking up, which caused the stumble. He was listed as a DNP for Monday’s practice and then limited for Tuesday, but his game status won’t be known for sure until game day.

The Bengals are four-point favorites in this game at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is 47. They were a field goal favorite in the offseason, but the line re-opened this past Sunday at Bengals -1.5. It moved overnight and was at 3.5 early this week before settling at four. The Bengals are -195 on the moneyline and the Dolphins are +165.