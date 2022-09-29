Breaking down betting splits for Dolphins vs. Bengals in Week 4 Thursday Night Football

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. If you asked anyone prior to the season, they’d likely be surprised where each of these teams are after three weeks. The Dolphins are among a few teams left at 3-0. The Bengals had to — wait for it — claw their way to 1-2. Let’s take a look at betting splits via DraftKings Sportsbook for TNF.

All odds and betting splits come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Bengals, Week 4 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Bengals are 3.5-point favorites. There’s 58% of the handle and 59% of bets are being placed on the Dolphins to cover.

Is the public right? Miami is getting 3.5 points on the road with QB Tua Tagovailoa and WR Jaylen Waddle both questionable. If both are able to play, getting the Dolphins at this number is very favorable. Generally, TNF favors the home team and the under. Cincy hasn’t instilled much confidence and the Dolphins have been arguably the best team in the NFL. If Tua and Waddle are out, we may see the line shift in favor of the Bengals. Stay on Miami. Even with Teddy Bridgewater under center, the Dolphins would have a shot at winning.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 48. There’s 64% of the handle and 63% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? This doesn’t make much sense to me. On a short week, we do have two explosive offenses with deep threats all over in Ja’Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill. Again, if Tua and Waddle are out, that hurts the over. We’re seeing more money start to flood in on the under. This line also seems super high for a TNF game. So on a short week as we get deeper into the season, more players are banged up. My lean is almost always going to be on the under on Thursday.

Betting the moneyline: The Bengals are home favorites with moneyline odds at -175. Moneyline odds for the Dolphins are at +150. There’s 70% of the handle and 74% of bets are being placed on the Dolphins to win.

Is the public right? This isn’t surprising. You’ve got a 3-0 team on the road on a short week and the home team is a somewhat heavy favorite. For the Dolphins, a lot of this money could indicate people are optimistic Tagovailoa and Waddle will play. If that’s the case, the line should shift in favor of Miami. Getting ahead on the injury news would be wise. As was mentioned above, even without Tua and Waddle, the ‘Phins will have a shot at winning this game based on how the Bengals have performed early in the year.