F1 schedule: Singapore Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

The F1 circuit is back this weekend and making its return to Singapore. The 2022 Singapore Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, October 2 and is the first race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit since 2019.

The weekend of racing gets started with a pair of practice sessions on Friday, September 30 at 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET. On Saturday, October 1, the drivers practice a third time at 6 a.m. and then run qualifying laps at 9 a.m. The race airs on Sunday with the green flag dropping at 8 a.m.

All events will broadcast across ESPN’s network of channels, including ESPN2, ESPNNEWS, and ESPNU, and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with -190 odds. He’s followed by Charles Leclerc (+450), Lewis Hamilton (+850), Carlos Sainz (+1000), and Sergio Perez (+1200) to round out the top five. Verstappen has won five straight races and 11 on the season.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Singapore Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, September 30

6 a.m. — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

9 a.m. — Practice 2 — ESPNU, WatchESPN

Saturday, October 1

6 a.m. — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

9 a.m. — Qualifying— ESPNEWS, WatchESPN

Sunday, October 2

8 a.m. — Singapore Grand Prix race — ESPN2, WatchESPN