Breaking down the weather forecast for the Singapore Grand Prix

The F1 world is back and descends on Singapore this weekend for the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix. It marks the first race in three weeks and the first trip to Singapore since 2019.

The race weekend gets started on Friday with two practices. That’s followed by a practice and qualifying on Saturday, and then the race on Sunday. All five events are taking place in the evening in Singapore, which is 12 hours ahead of ET in the US.

Singapore could have some rain coming in this weekend, which could make for a slick course for the race. Humidity will be north of 80% all three days and there’s a decent chance of rain in the forecast throughout the weekend. They miss the particularly rainy weather by a week, but it could still get wet.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, September 30

Hi 90°, Low 78°: Mostly cloudy, 8 mph wind gusts, with a 40% chance of rain and 25% chance of thunderstorms.

6 a.m. ET: Practice 1

9 a.m. ET: Practice 2

Saturday, October 1

Hi 88°, Low 78°: Mostly cloudy, 10 mph wind gusts, with a 55% chance of rain and 33% chance of thunderstorms.

6 a.m. ET: Practice 3

9 a.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, October 2

Hi 86°, Low 78°: Cloudy, 10 mph wind gusts, with a 65% chance of rain and 39% chance of thunderstorms.

8 a.m. ET: Singapore Grand Prix (61 laps, 191.821 miles)