Checking in on Kawhi Leonard’s injury ahead of 2022-23 NBA season

The Los Angeles Clippers enter the 2022-23 NBA season with championship aspirations. They are listed at +550 to win it all per DraftKings Sportsbook, making them the odds-on favorites at the moment with the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets close behind. Those odds hinge heavily on the status of superstar forward Kawhi Leonard, who is recovering from a ACL injury and sat out the entire 2021-22 season.

Kawhi Leonard injury updates

Leonard has been cleared for basketball activities, but the Clippers understandably don’t want to push their star forward without reason. Leonard will participate in 5-on-5 drills with the team in training camp, although that doesn’t mean he’ll take the floor in the team’s preseason game on September 30. Leonard has been notorious for load management, so he could take the cautious approach here. There’s also little reason to risk Leonard aggravating the injury in preseason play, so we’ll see how the Clippers approach this.