Checking in on Robert Williams’ injury ahead of 2022-23 NBA season

The Boston Celtics are hoping to get back to the NBA Finals after a disappointing finish to last season’s campaign. The Celtics have had some big offseason issues, with most notable being head coach Ime Udoka’s season-long suspension. Center Robert Williams, who played through a knee injury last season, had surgery to clean up the issue ahead of the 2022-23 season. Here are the latest updates.

Robert Williams injury updates

Williams is expected to miss 8-12 weeks recovering from the surgery, which means he’s going to be out for at least the first month of the regular season. There’s a chance he misses another month if we look at the back end of this timeline. Grant Williams and Al Horford will have to pick up the additional minutes, but neither can replicate Williams’ rim protection and athleticism at the basket. The Celtics hope he can come back at 100% as soon as possible.