Checking in on Jaren Jackson Jr.’s injury ahead of 2022-23 NBA season

Here’s the latest on the Grizzlies power forward as the 2022-23 season nears.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals at Chase Center on May 13, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
The Memphis Grizzlies burst onto the NBA scene last year with a 56-26 record and the No. 2 seed in the Western conference. Memphis lost in the playoffs, with controversy surrounding an injury to Ja Morant but the stage is set for a long window of contention. One of the key players Memphis will need down the stretch is Jaren Jackson Jr. Here’s the latest on the power forward’s injury situation.

Jaren Jackson Jr. injury updates

Jackson Jr. was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his foot ahead of the new league year. The estimated recovery period for this injury at the time was 4-6 months, which means Jackson Jr. is slated to miss at least the first month of the 2022-23 season. If we look at the back end of this timeline, that likely means a January return. We’ll see the Grizzlies use Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams in the frontcourt while Jackson Jr. is out.

