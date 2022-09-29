Checking in on Anthony Davis’ injury ahead of 2022-23 NBA season

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to bounce back after an abysmal 2021-22 season and one of the most important players for the team will be power forward Anthony Davis. Davis was brought in as the second superstar to pair with LeBron James and while the two did win a title in 2020, the last few seasons have been marred by injuries. Here’s the latest on Davis entering the 2022-23 season.

Anthony Davis injury updates

Davis played just 40 games in the 2021-22 season, largely due to an ankle injury he suffered late in the year. The power forward also had a MCL injury but managed to come back from that before injuring his ankle. Davis did play a few contests late in the year before shutting it down once the Lakers were officially out of playoff contention. Davis has yet to play a full season in his NBA career and while he appears to be healthy entering the 2022-23 season, there’s always a high chance of injury whenever he takes the floor.