F1 practice start time: When the Singapore Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

F1 is headed to Singapore for the first time in three years this weekend to run the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix. The race runs on Sunday evening in Singapore with an 8 a.m. ET start time in the US. Max Verstappen comes out of the September break as a -190 favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The race will be preceded by two practices on Friday and a practice and qualifying on Saturday. The Friday practices will run at 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET and the Saturday practice will run at 6 a.m. Saturday qualifying will air at 9 a.m.

The first and third practices will air on ESPN2 while the second Friday practice will air on ESPNU. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

How to watch practice for the Singapore Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, September 30, 6 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, September 30, 9 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Friday, September 30, 6 a.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list