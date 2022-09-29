 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice start time: When the Singapore Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Marina Bay Circuit in Singapore on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By DKNation Staff
Start during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 in Singapore. Photo by Peter J Fox/Getty Images

F1 is headed to Singapore for the first time in three years this weekend to run the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix. The race runs on Sunday evening in Singapore with an 8 a.m. ET start time in the US. Max Verstappen comes out of the September break as a -190 favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The race will be preceded by two practices on Friday and a practice and qualifying on Saturday. The Friday practices will run at 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET and the Saturday practice will run at 6 a.m. Saturday qualifying will air at 9 a.m.

The first and third practices will air on ESPN2 while the second Friday practice will air on ESPNU. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

How to watch practice for the Singapore Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, September 30, 6 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, September 30, 9 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Friday, September 30, 6 a.m. ET
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Singapore Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car #
1 Alexander Albon 23
2 Carlos Sainz 55
3 Charles Leclerc 16
4 Daniel Ricciardo 3
5 Estaban Ocon 31
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 George Russell 63
8 Kevin Magnussen 20
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Lando Norris 4
11 Lewis Hamilton 44
12 Max Verstappen 1
13 Mick Schumacher 47
14 Nicholas Latifi 6
15 Pierre Gasly 10
16 Sebastian Vettel 5
17 Sergio Pérez 11
18 Valterri Bottas 77
19 Yuki Tsunoda 22
20 Zhou Guanyu 24

