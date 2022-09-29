Checking in on Zion Williamson’s injury ahead of 2022-23 NBA season

The New Orleans Pelicans made a surprising run to the postseason in 2021-22, winning the last game of the play-in tournament to make the playoff field. The Pelicans took the Phoenix Suns to six games without star forward Zion Williamson, creating a lot of buzz around this team for the 2022-23 campaign. Williamson didn’t play last season due to a foot injury. Here are the latest updates surrounding the power forward ahead of the new season.

Zion Williamson injury updates

Williamson and the Pelicans agreed on a massive extension, so clearly the franchise feels good about his recovery process. All signs point to Williamson being able to play at the start of the season, although New Orleans will certainly be cautious in certain spots regarding the forward. Don’t expect to see Williamson play heavy minutes in the preseason, and his workload will be surely monitored on back-to-back sets.