Checking in on Bradley Beal’s injury ahead of 2022-23 NBA season

The Washington Wizards brought star shooting guard Bradley Beal back in free agency on a five-year, $251 million max contract hoping he could anchor a contending team as he enters his prime. Beal will hope the Wizards can surround him with enough talent to be competitive. The guard himself is recovering from a season-ending wrist injury last year. Here are the latest developments.

Bradley Beal injury updates

Beal appears to be ready to after playing just 40 games last season. The shooting guard was not quite himself compared to his 2020-21 season, largely due to nagging issues with his wrist. After having surgery, Beal appears to be past that issue. Outside of this wrist problem, Beal has been relatively healthy in his career so the Wizards should have little reason to believe he won’t be available. The team’s win total on DraftKings Sportsbook is set at 35.5, so Beal will need to have a big season to take the Wizards over that mark.