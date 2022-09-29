 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Checking in on Ben Simmons’ injury ahead of 2022-23 NBA season

Here’s the latest on the Nets guard as the 2022-23 season nears.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Summer League - Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets
Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets attends a game between the Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2022 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets appear to have put the dysfunction and drama of the offseason behind them as they attempt to compete for a championship in the 2022-23 season. One of the key pieces for the Nets will be guard Ben Simmons, who did not play for the team during the 2021-22 season due to mental health concerns and a back injury late in the year. Here are the latest updates.

Ben Simmons injury updates

Simmons said at media day he is cleared to practice, and all indications from the team suggest he’s doing so. We’ll likely see Simmons play in preseason action at some point, although that really is up to the player at this point. The Nets have let Simmons take his time getting back to the court, but eventually they want him to play to make the James Harden trade worth it. Simmons also has to prove he’s a star in this league, as his massive contract could become an albatross if he doesn’t step up.

