Checking in on Ben Simmons’ injury ahead of 2022-23 NBA season

The Brooklyn Nets appear to have put the dysfunction and drama of the offseason behind them as they attempt to compete for a championship in the 2022-23 season. One of the key pieces for the Nets will be guard Ben Simmons, who did not play for the team during the 2021-22 season due to mental health concerns and a back injury late in the year. Here are the latest updates.

Ben Simmons injury updates

Simmons said at media day he is cleared to practice, and all indications from the team suggest he’s doing so. We’ll likely see Simmons play in preseason action at some point, although that really is up to the player at this point. The Nets have let Simmons take his time getting back to the court, but eventually they want him to play to make the James Harden trade worth it. Simmons also has to prove he’s a star in this league, as his massive contract could become an albatross if he doesn’t step up.