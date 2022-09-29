Checking in on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s injury ahead of 2022-23 NBA season

The Oklahoma City Thunder have already lost one major piece of their team for the 2022-23 season with Chet Holmgren done for the year due to a Lisfranc fracture. The Thunder are also going to miss Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for a bit due to a MCL injury. Here is the latest for the point guard’s outlook heading into the new campaign.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander injury updates

Gilgeous-Alexander will miss the beginning of training camp and likely will be out for a few preseason games. The Thunder have labeled this injury as a sprain, so there won’t be any surgery involved at the moment. These things do have a tendency to linger and get aggravated, so Oklahoma City will be rightfully cautious with the star guard. Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged as a top point guard and is the key to Oklahoma City’s path back to contention. He should be back on the court for the team’s season opener.