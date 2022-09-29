 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Checking in on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s injury ahead of 2022-23 NBA season

Here’s the latest on the Thunder guard as the 2022-23 season nears.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 8, 2022 at Cryto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder have already lost one major piece of their team for the 2022-23 season with Chet Holmgren done for the year due to a Lisfranc fracture. The Thunder are also going to miss Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for a bit due to a MCL injury. Here is the latest for the point guard’s outlook heading into the new campaign.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander injury updates

Gilgeous-Alexander will miss the beginning of training camp and likely will be out for a few preseason games. The Thunder have labeled this injury as a sprain, so there won’t be any surgery involved at the moment. These things do have a tendency to linger and get aggravated, so Oklahoma City will be rightfully cautious with the star guard. Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged as a top point guard and is the key to Oklahoma City’s path back to contention. He should be back on the court for the team’s season opener.

