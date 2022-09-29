Utah State vs. #19 BYU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week

The Utah State Aggies and #19 BYU Cougars meet up in Week 5 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Cougars have been ranked inside the top 25 all season long, and they’ll look to keep that going against a struggling Aggies team.

BYU (3-1) followed a disappointing showing against the Oregon Ducks with a 38-24 home win over the Wyoming Cowboys last weekend, and Jaren Hall had a huge game, completing 26-of-32 passes for 337 yards with four touchdowns. Utah State (1-3, 0-1 Mountain West) lost three consecutive games to the Alabama Crimson Tide, Weber State and UNLV Rebels, and Logan Bonner threw five interception in last week’s 34-24 loss to UNLV.

BYU is a 25-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -2400 moneyline odds, making Utah State a +1200 underdog. The over/under is set at 60.

Utah State vs. #19 BYU

Date: Thursday, September 29th

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.