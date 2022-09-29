Utah State vs. #19 BYU start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 5 game

The no. 19 BYU Cougars and Utah State Aggies meet up in Week 5 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

The Cougars started the first two weeks of the year on fire, dominating in Week 1 and earning a quality win over Baylor in Week 2. Since then though, they’ve looked a bit underwhelming, losing big to Oregon in Week 3 and a solid but not convincing win over Wyoming last weekend. It’ll be interesting to see which BYU team comes to play this weekend.

Utah State is 1-3 on the season and has lost three straight after an opening week win over UConn. Over the last three weeks, the Aggies have been outscored 31-124. The average team is scoring over 35 points against them each week and BYU has an offense that’s hanging close to 30 points per game. Outside of a trip to Alabama a few weeks ago, this will be by far USU’s biggest test of the season.

Unsurprisingly, BYU comes into this one as a 25-point favorite and -2400 on the moneyline. The point total in this one is set at 60 and bettors can put money down on Utah State to win at +1200.