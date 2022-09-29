Checking in on Khris Middleton’s injury ahead of 2022-23 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks appeared to be on their way to a potential title defense in 2021-22 but an injury to Khris Middleton in the playoffs derailed that dream. Middleton suffered a knee injury in the postseason but also had wrist surgery in the offseason. Here are the latest updates on the Milwaukee guard.

Khris Middleton injury updates

Middleton admitted at media day he wouldn’t be ready for the regular season opener, which is October 20. That means he’s still got about a month of recovery time at a minimum, putting him out of preseason action too. The shooting guard said he hopes to be back near the beginning of the season but the Bucks know how important he is to their title hopes and will take the cautious approach. Middleton likely misses a week of regular season time at a minimum, so we could see him in that final week of October or the beginning of November.