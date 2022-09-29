Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Sanderson Farms Championship

The PGA TOUR is in Mississippi this week for the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson. This is the second stop on the PGA TOUR this week, and an opportunity for many new members of the TOUR that have been promoted from the Korn Ferry circuit last year to get an opportunity to earn some needed FedEx Points as early as possible.
Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Friday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA TOUR LIVE will air coverage of every hole from the first tee until the last ball is holed.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Friday. The featured groups on Friday are the trio of XXXX, XXXX, and XXXX and the trio of XXXX, XXXX, XXX. That first trio tees off at XXXX and the second trio tees off at XXXXXX.
Sanderson Farms Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|8:00 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Martin Trainer
|David Lipsky
|Callum Tarren
|8:00 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Martin
|Wyndham Clark
|Zac Blair
|8:11 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Piercy
|Chris Kirk
|Austin Smotherman
|8:11 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Nate Lashley
|David Lingmerth
|Lee Hodges
|8:22 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Russell Knox
|Byeong Hun An
|Sam Ryder
|8:22 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Russell Henley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Adam Svensson
|8:33 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Lucas Glover
|Martin Laird
|Michael Thompson
|8:33 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sam Burns
|Chad Ramey
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|8:44 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Brehm
|Andrew Landry
|Emiliano Grillo
|8:44 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Trey Mullinax
|Luke List
|Sahith Theegala
|8:55 AM
|Tee No. 1
|William McGirt
|Rory Sabbatini
|Mark Hubbard
|8:55 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Peter Malnati
|Davis Riley
|Justin Lower
|9:06 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Austin Cook
|Chesson Hadley
|Henrik Norlander
|9:06 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Armour
|Jimmy Walker
|Brian Stuard
|9:17 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Harry Higgs
|MJ Daffue
|Harrison Endycott
|9:17 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Brendan Steele
|Chris Stroud
|John Huh
|9:28 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nick Hardy
|Ben Taylor
|Harry Hall
|9:28 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Joseph Bramlett
|Taylor Montgomery
|Carl Yuan
|9:39 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Gligic
|Zecheng Dou
|Erik Barnes
|9:39 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Will Gordon
|Thomas Detry
|Trevor Cone
|9:50 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Eric Cole
|Tano Goya
|Sam Murphy
|9:50 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Austin Eckroat
|Carson Young
|Quade Cummins
|10:01 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Wu
|Paul Haley II
|Brice Wilkinson
|10:01 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Robby Shelton
|Davis Thompson
|Jackson Suber
|12:55 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Cody Gribble
|Brandon Wu
|Max McGreevy
|12:55 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Adam Hadwin
|Ryan Moore
|1:06 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Vaughn Taylor
|Matthias Schwab
|1:06 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Patton Kizzire
|Adam Schenk
|Hayden Buckley
|1:17 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Jason Dufner
|Denny McCarthy
|Kramer Hickok
|1:17 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Andrew Putnam
|Vince Whaley
|Alex Smalley
|1:28 PM
|Tee No. 1
|J.T. Poston
|Sepp Straka
|Joel Dahmen
|1:28 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Garrick Higgo
|Jim Herman
|Richy Werenski
|1:39 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Seamus Power
|Harris English
|Gary Woodland
|1:39 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Chez Reavie
|Stewart Cink
|Tyler Duncan
|1:50 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Keegan Bradley
|Kevin Streelman
|Scott Stallings
|1:50 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Robert Streb
|Nick Taylor
|Brendon Todd
|2:01 PM
|Tee No. 1
|C.T. Pan
|Kevin Tway
|Aaron Rai
|2:01 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Long
|Nick Watney
|Stephan Jaeger
|2:12 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Kim
|Brice Garnett
|Taylor Moore
|2:12 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Matthew NeSmith
|Greyson Sigg
|Justin Suh
|2:23 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Anders Albertson
|Brandon Matthews
|Ben Silverman
|2:23 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Trevor Werbylo
|Cole Hammer
|2:34 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sam Stevens
|Augusto Núñez
|Nico Echavarria
|2:34 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Harrington
|Nicholas Lindheim
|Tyson Alexander
|2:45 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Yu
|Matti Schmid
|S.H. Kim
|2:45 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Griffin
|Philip Knowles
|Alejandro Tosti
|2:56 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Vincent Norrman
|Kevin Roy
|Joseph Hanko
|2:56 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Dean Burmester
|Brent Grant
|Wilson Furr