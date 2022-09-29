Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Sanderson Farms Championship

The PGA TOUR is in Mississippi this week for the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson. This is the second stop on the PGA TOUR this week, and an opportunity for many new members of the TOUR that have been promoted from the Korn Ferry circuit last year to get an opportunity to earn some needed FedEx Points as early as possible.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Friday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA TOUR LIVE will air coverage of every hole from the first tee until the last ball is holed.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Friday. The featured groups on Friday are the trio of XXXX, XXXX, and XXXX and the trio of XXXX, XXXX, XXX. That first trio tees off at XXXX and the second trio tees off at XXXXXX.