Tua Tagovailoa start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins are in Ohio this week to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football to open Week 4. It’s a huge game for both teams with Miami looking to remain undefeated and Cincinnati looking to build on their first win of the season.

The biggest question coming into this game is the status of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. He suffered a back injury in the second quarter of Week 3 on a scary hit. He stumbled after getting up and the assumption was he was concussed. He returned to the game and the media was later told the injury was his back locking up on him.

Tua was added to this week’s injury report with back and ankle injuries and is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game. He was a DNP on Monday’s practice report and limited on Tuesday and Wednesday. Given the short week, the practices were mostly just walkthroughs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tua is having a great start to his season under new head coach Mike McDaniel. He’s second in the NFL in passing yards and third in touchdowns while ranking fifth overall in fantasy points per game. He’s having a breakthrough season and if he’s able to play, there’s no reason to sit him if he’s healthy. The Bengals are giving up the third fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, but Tua’s start to the season makes him a must-start in most situations.

However, he’s listed as questionable and we’re left to wait and see on Thursday what his availability will be like. Odds are good he plays, but we won’t know until later in the day. The good news is it’s the first game of the week, so if you’re rostering Tua, you can decide before the rest of the slate. There’s reason to be concerned about his effectiveness due to the injury, but he’s impressed thus far, so if he’s active, you should probably be playing him.

Teddy Bridgewater is his backup and would start if Tua cannot play. Bridgewater is a talented QB, but a decided step down from what we’ve seen out of Tua through three weeks. He’s got some value in fantasy leagues, but I’d be inclined to sit him if he gets the start over an inactive Tua.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Start him if he’s active, sit him if he’s inactive.