Chase Edmonds start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The official arrival of Chase Edmonds occurred in the Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Edmonds recorded six carries for 21 yards and two touchdowns, and averaged at least three yards per attempt for the second consecutive game. He’ll look to keep it going against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football in Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds

Edmonds had a major bump in fantasy points, racking up 14.7 from his meager 4.1 in Week 3. Though he ran into a sturdy Bills defensive front, he still managed to capitalize on two short-yardage scores in the first and fourth quarter. The 26-year-old running back gets a Cincinnati defense on a short turnaround, and he figures to have some tough sledding against a run-stopping unit that allows 68.0 rushing yards per game thus far in 2022.

Coming in as the overall RB40, fantasy managers would be wise to tread lightly. As we knew going into the season, the Dolphins don’t have a clear No. 1 option at this point.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Edmonds’ overall potential will continue to be stunted by Mostert’s presence in the backfield. For now, we can treat Edmonds has a touchdown-dependent RB3.