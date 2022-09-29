Raheem Mostert start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins stunned the Buffalo Bills 21-19 in Week 3, and remain the only unbeaten team in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles heading into their Thursday Night Football appearance in Week 4. Raheem Mostert hopes to bounce back in primetime action against the Cincinnati Bengals, following an eight-carry, 11-yard performance.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

With the exception of a productive outing in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, fantasy managers have yet to see Raheem “Must-Start” make a full return since he coined that nickname during his five-year tenure with the San Francisco 49ers prior to joining the Dolphins in 2022. Though he gave fantasy managers a glimmer of hope after his 11 carries for 51 yards against the Ravens, Mostert was stymied by not only the Buffalo Bills defense last week, but the crowded Miami backfield.

Chase Edmonds wound up being the star performer for the Dolphins offense once the team’s threatening pass attack was halted. Edmonds scored two of the three Dolphins touchdowns for the afternoon to secure the huge win.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Sit Mostert.