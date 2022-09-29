Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Mike Gesicki finished with one reception for six yards in the Miami Dolphins’ 21-19 win against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. Following a solid four catches on four targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, this was certainly a devastating setback for the fifth-year pass catcher.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Gesicki comes into the Dolphins’ Thursday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals as the overall TE23, which could wind up being a huge bargain for any fantasy managers in need of a fill-in at the spot this week.

The Bengals haven’t appeared to be their 2021-22 selves thus far with losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, but they are still blessed with some barbaric offensive talent that will keep every game the rest of the way interesting. The Dolphins are the current team to beat, but no matter the circumstance, they’ll be throwing for the entire game ... EVERY GAME. The rushing attack has been the only poor thing to discuss, as the team has the fourth-lowest attempts in the NFL. Look for Gesicki to step up and find the end zone in some primetime football.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Miami currently has a target on its back from every team in the NFL, which means we are going to find out just how special their offense is in the coming weeks. Gesicki is going to benefit once teams start honing in more on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Penn State product is worth a look in a game that has enormous potential to turn into a similar shootout. Start him.