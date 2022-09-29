Jaylen Waddle start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins have been better than advertised through three weeks in the 2022-23 NFL season, sitting at a perfect 3-0. They get the struggling 1-2 Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. Jaylen Waddle should return to the end zone for the fourth time this season in a matchup that is expected to be another grand shootout.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Waddle enters the new week as the overall WR2 with a whopping 18 fantasy points per game, and sitting four spots ahead of teammate Tyreek Hill (WR6). He’s recorded an average of 6.3 catches on 10 targets for 114 yards over three appearances.

The two caveats for Waddle are injury-related. The first is Tua Tagovailoa’s status. The Dolphins QB is dealing with back and ankle issues and is questionable for the game. Waddle is a must-start regardless of the QB, but his ceiling comes down a bit if Teddy Bridgewater starts over Tua.

The second issue is Waddle’s groin injury that he suffered in Week 3 against the Bills. The second-year Alabama product was listed as a DNP on the injury report Monday, though the Dolphins didn’t actually hold a practice. Fantasy managers do need to be cautious with this situation because of the short week, but he’s been so dangerous at this point in lineups that you need to start him if he suits up.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Closely monitor the situation leading up to Thursday’s game, but Waddle has undoubtedly achieved WR1 status no matter the defense he faces.