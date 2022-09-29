River Cracraft start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins could be without wide receivers Jaylen Waddle (groin) and Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs, toe) in their Week 4 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, which means that Tua Tagovailoa will need to look elsewhere for targets in his stellar start to the 2022-23 season. River Cracraft might wind up being the next in line, following his second consecutive appearance with a touchdown catch.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR River Cracraft

This was a week to remember in what will surely be a memorable campaign for the Dolphins, as Cracraft outperformed headliners Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in the touchdown department.

Let’s not read too much into this. While it is rare for a fantasy football player to record one catch for one score in two-straight weeks, the odds of anything better happening in the following week are slim to none.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Cracraft is a dart throw in fantasy football for the Week 4 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, but the fifth-year pass catcher could have intriguing value in DFS, or deep-league formats.