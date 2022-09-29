Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is often the beneficiary of the extra attention opposing teams give to top two wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Will Boyd get similar opportunities Thursday against the Miami Dolphins.

The Bengals got their downfield passing game rolling against the New York Jets and Boyd had a big day with four catches for 105 yards and a 56-yard touchdown. It was Boyd’s second touchdown of the season and first 100-yard game. He faces a Dolphins defense that is in the bottom third for fantasy points allowed to wide receivers.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was able to spread the wealth around against the Jets. Ja’Marr Chase was getting extra attention and it opened up the game for Boyd and Tee Higgins (5 catches, 93 yards). Expect the Dolphins to give Chase the same attention, leaving Boyd as a good WR2/Flex option.