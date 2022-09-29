Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst is still trying to find a consistent role in the passing game. Can he emerge as a fantasy starter this Thursday against the Miami Dolphins.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE Hayden Hurst

Hurst fought through a groin injury to play in Week 3 against the New York Jets, but he only had one catch for seven yards in the game. He was getting decent volume through two weeks even if the stats weren’t great, but with a quick turnaround Hurst’s health will be an issue in Week 4 as well.

Start or sit in Week 4?

If Hurst’s groin is still acting up he’s probably not going to do too much route running. He should probably sit this week unless there are no better options for the lineup. If nothing else continue to monitor his injury status.