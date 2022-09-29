Samaje Perine start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine took advantage of his touches Sunday against the New York Jets. Will the Bengals No. 2 back get more looks Thursday against the Miami Dolphins?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Samaje Perine

The Bengals went almost exclusively with the pass for the first three quarters against the New York Jets and Perine got more opportunities because of it. He had 47 yards rushing and two catches for 14 yards and a touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Neither Perine or starter Joe Mixon did much statistically last Sunday, but Perine got the touchdown to make his fantasy numbers look decent. The Bengals have to get Mixon going, he is averaging just 2.7 yards per carry through three weeks. Don’t be surprised if Mixon stays on the field longer Thursday, making Perine a sit.