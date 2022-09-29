Utah State vs. No. 19 BYU picks and best bets for Week 5 in-state matchup

The BYU Cougars followed the first loss of their 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks with a 38-24 home victory over the Wyoming Cowboys last weekend. Meanwhile, the Utah State Aggies lost three games in a row including last week’s 34-24 loss to the UNLV Rebels as the offensive struggles continue. The two will meet up on Thursday, September 29th at 8:00 p.m. ET from LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah with BYU coming in as heavy home favorites.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Utah State: 108 overall, 96 offense, 111 defense

BYU: 34 overall, 32 offense, 41 defense

Injury update

Utah State

RB John Gentry - Questionable (undisclosed)

BYU

WR Chase Roberts - Probable (undisclosed)

WR Gunner Romney - Probable (ankle)

DL Earl Tuioti-Mariner - Probable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Utah State: 0-4 ATS

BYU: 2-2 ATS

Total

Utah State: Over 0-4

BYU: Over 3-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Utah State: 119 overall, 74 offense, 104 defense

BYU: 2 overall, 26 offense, 1 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: BYU -25

Total: 60

Moneyline: BYU -2400, Utah State +1200

Opening line: BYU -24

Opening total: 62.5

Weather

73 degrees, 11 MPH wind, 42% chance of rain

The Pick

BYU -25

This is such a mismatch offensively, and the Cougars could be covering this number by halftime. BYU ranks No. 18 nationally in yards per play (6.7) against FBS opponents, while Utah State ranks No. 92 in that category (5.0). Turnovers are not always a reliable stat every week, but the Aggies are turning the ball over a ton, giving the ball up 12 times through their first four games, and Logan Bonner threw five interceptions last weekend. Let’s roll with BYU to win big to kick off Week 5 of the college football season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.