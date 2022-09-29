When the Dolphins and Bengals last played, who leads the all-time series

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football to open Week 4, and one can hope it’s the start of a growing rivalry of young quarterbacks. The two teams have played fairly frequently in recent regular seasons, but if both teams reach expectations, this could turn into a playoff series.

The two teams last played in 2020, which was the third straight season and fourth time in five year’s they’d met. The Dolphins won that game 19-7 to improve to 8-4, while the Bengals dropped to 2-9-1 with the loss. Miami improved to 18-7 in the all-time series. They’ve met once in the playoffs, with the Dolphins winning 34-16 in the Divisional Round en route to a Super Bowl VIII victory.

This 2020 matchup was notable because both teams had drafted quarterbacks in the draft that year. The Bengals selected Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick and the Dolphins had selected Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick.

Burrow had started the Bengals first ten games before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Tagovailoa entered the Dolphins starting lineup in Week 7 and made his fifth career start in that game against the Bengals. Quarterback Brandon Allen started for the Bengals, but was replaced by Ryan Finley due to a fourth quarter injury.

Tua completed 26 of 39 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown in the win. Myles Gaskin was the lead running back and rushed 21 times for 90 yards. Tight end Mike Gesicki led the team with nine receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown. The Dolphins picked off Allen once and then Finley once as well. They sacked Allen five times and Finley once.