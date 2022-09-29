South Carolina vs. South Carolina State: How to watch online and on TV for Week 5 matchup

The South Carolina Gamecocks and South Carolina State meet up in Week 5 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. This game was moved from Saturday, October 1st to Thursday, September 29th due to Hurricane Ian.

South Carolina (2-2, 0-2 SEC) followed a game where it was blown out by the Georgia Bulldogs with a 56-20 win over the Charlotte 49ers last weekend. as Marshawn Lloyd rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. South Carolina State is an FCS program with a 1-2 record, and this will be its second game against an FBS opponent with a 56-10 loss to the UCF Knights on September 1st.

South Carolina is a 39.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneyline odds are off the board, with the point total set at 56.

How to watch South Carolina vs. South Carolina State

Date: Thursday, September 29

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.