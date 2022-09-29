BYU vs. Utah State: Who leads the all-time series? When was the last time Utah State won?

The No. 19 BYU Cougars host the Utah State Aggies at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah to open Week 5 of the 2022 college football season. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

This game marks the 91st meeting between the Beehive State rivals and the 66th time they’ll compete for the Old Wagon Wheel. The rivalry started on October 7, 1922 when Utah Agricultural College beat BYU in Provo 42-3. The Aggies dominated the series prior to 1975, winning 30 of the first 50 games. The Cougars have dominated since, winning 30 of the past 40 matchups.

BYU leads the all-time series 50-37-3. Their longest win streak during the rivalry is ten games, which they did twice across 21 games. BYU won ten straight from 1983 to 1992, lost 58-56 in Logan in 1993, and then won ten more in a row from 1994 to 2009.

BYU won the last matchup 34-20 thanks in large part to running back Tyler Allgeier. He rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Baylor Romney completed 15 of 19 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown. The BYU defense gave up 314 yards to quarterbacks Logan Bonner and Andrew Peasley, but also picked them off twice.

BYU comes into Thursday’s game as a 24-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 60. The Cougars are -2400 on the moneyline while the Aggies are +1200.