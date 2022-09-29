Has South Carolina State ever beaten South Carolina? Who leads the all-time series?

The South Carolina Gamecocks host the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Thursday evening in a game moved up from Saturday due to Hurricane Ian. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, and the game will air on SEC Network.

This marks only the third time the Palmetto State schools have faced off on the football field. They met for the first time in 2007 and the second time in 2009. The Gamecocks have won both games in convincing fashion. They thumped the Bulldogs 38-3 in 2007 and then won 38-14 in 2009.

In 2007, the underdog Bulldogs got on the board first with a field goal. They then forced a defensive stop only to have the Gamecocks pick off QB Cleveland McCoy and run it back for a touchdown. It was all Gamecocks from there as they ran off 31 more points en route to the win.

In 2009, the South Carolina State provided a little more resistance. Neither team scored in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Gamecocks put up ten points before the Bulldogs managed a touchdown with 17 seconds left in the period. However, South Carolina stepped on the gas in the second half, running off 28 unanswered points en route to the victory.

