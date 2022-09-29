Checking in on Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. injuries ahead of 2022-23 NBA season

The Denver Nuggets hope to have a championship-caliber team in 2022-23, with two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic headlining what looks to be a strong group. However, those title aspirations largely rest on the recovery and subsequent production of point guard Jamal Murray and small forward Michael Porter Jr. That duo represents the missing pieces Denver needs to go up against the best of the NBA. Here are the latest updates on the pair.

Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. injury updates

Murray is recovering from a ACL injury he suffered in February 2021. He missed the entire 2021-22 season and has been cleared for training camp. Porter Jr. is dealing with a back injury and some hip/leg issues stemming from the back injury. He had another procedure done and was expected to return for the playoffs last year but ultimately sat out. He has also been cleared for training camp.