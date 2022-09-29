 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Checking in on Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. injuries ahead of 2022-23 NBA season

Here’s the latest on the Nuggets stars as the 2022-23 season nears.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets
Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets look on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets hope to have a championship-caliber team in 2022-23, with two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic headlining what looks to be a strong group. However, those title aspirations largely rest on the recovery and subsequent production of point guard Jamal Murray and small forward Michael Porter Jr. That duo represents the missing pieces Denver needs to go up against the best of the NBA. Here are the latest updates on the pair.

Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. injury updates

Murray is recovering from a ACL injury he suffered in February 2021. He missed the entire 2021-22 season and has been cleared for training camp. Porter Jr. is dealing with a back injury and some hip/leg issues stemming from the back injury. He had another procedure done and was expected to return for the playoffs last year but ultimately sat out. He has also been cleared for training camp.

More From DraftKings Nation