Checking in on Damian Lillard’s injury ahead of 2022-23 NBA season

The Portland Trail Blazers have been busy assembling a quality supporting cast around star point guard Damian Lillard this offseason, even inking Lillard to an extension to keep him with the franchise for the foreseeable future. Lillard’s 2021-22 season was cut short due to an abdominal injury. Here’s where he stands heading into the 2022-23 season.

Damian Lillard injury updates

Lillard was initially slated to miss 6-8 weeks when he underwent surgery for the injury in January. In February, it was reported he was likely to miss the season and eventually he got shut down with Portland out of playoff contention. All indications are Lillard is ready to go for training camp and the 2022-23 season. He’ll hope to get back to the playoffs and lead a new group of players on a deep run. The Trail Blazers last won a playoff series in 2019, so this is a big year for Lillard.