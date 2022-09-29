Tua Tagovailoa injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is listed as questionable for Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a light three days of practice due to the short week and Tagovailoa was considered limited on Tuesday and Wednesday. He is dealijng with back and ankle injuries, but the extent of those injuries has only been labeled as soreness by head coach Mike McDaniel.

Tagovailoa appeared to have suffered a concussion in Week 3, but the independent neurologist deemed his apparent wooziness as stemming from other injuries instead of neurological. We can argue about whether he was concussed or not, but that doesn’t appear to be the cause of his questionable status this week. The good news is that he is expected to play, per Armando Salguero. This was the expectation, so we’ll add his report to that and feel good about him playing.

Fantasy football implications

If Tagovailoa were to happen to miss, Teddy Bridgewater would end up getting the start and would have some streaming value in 2QB leagues, especially if both Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill suit up.

If Tagovailoa plays, like it seems he will, this game is one where he could be pushed to throw the ball plenty. He’s had up and down fantasy results so far, but we saw in Week 2 that his upside is crazy high with six touchdown passes against the Ravens and he’s worth starting until we see otherwise.