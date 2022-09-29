Jaylen Waddle injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

As the Dolphins try to go 4-0 against the last year’s AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, they have one of their top tier receivers questionable with a groin injury. Jaylen Waddle, the other half of the amazing wide receiver duo with Tyreek Hill, is dealing with a groin injury.

Waddle was able to play the whole game in Week 3 against the Bills, catching 4-of-6 targets for 102 yards. He didn’t practice on Monday and then was limited on Tuesday before being listed as questionable. It sure seems like the short week has pushed the team to give some rest to their slightly banged up players like Waddle and Tua Tagovailoa, which should help them be ready to play on Thursday.

Fantasy football implications

Waddle is likely to suit up and play in what could be a high-scoring game against the Bengals. He’s shown that he’s a must start in fantasy every week and as long as he’s active, thats exactly what you should do with him.

If he does end up sitting, Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson would see an uptick in targets, while Hill would be in a spot to see a large helping of targets. Wilson would likely have the most upside of the available free agent plays, but Hill would be the DFS play.