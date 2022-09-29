Pick on the Total for the Rangers-Mariners game on September 29

The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners wrap up their series in the Pacific Northwest on Friday with the Mariners looking to get one win closer to ending their 21 year playoff drought, the longest in Major League Baseball.

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners (-120, 7)

Marco Gonzales takes the mound, who has one of the lowest strikeout rates in the league with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings while allowing 1.4 home runs per nine innings. Gonzales has a 4.05 ERA, but with all the contact he’s allowed has a 5.02 fielding independent, indicating regression might be on the horizon.

The Mariners offense has had difficulty moving the line, ranking last in batting average among American League teams in batting average since the All-Star break, but in that span are also are second among American League team in home runs.

The Mariners will look to hit Jon Gray, who’s made three starts since coming off the injured list, pitching five innings or fewer in all three of his starts since returning with a season-low one strikeout in his last start against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Mariners have been a bullpen that overall for the season is eighth in ERA, but the season might be wearing them down as the team’s bullpen ERA is 4.53 since September 8, which ranks 20th in the league in that span.

With Mariners leader in home runs Eugenio Suarez back in the lineup coupled with the recent form of the Mariners whole pitching staff, allowing at least five runs in five of their last six games, Thursday’s series finale sets up for some offensive sparks.

The Play: Rangers vs. Mariners Over 7

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).