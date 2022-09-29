Three Bold Predictions for Dolphins vs. Bengals on TNF

Thursday Night Football has arrived, and Dolphins vs. Bengals should be a good one.

Typically, TNF games are low-scoring snoozefests. Teams don’t have a lot of time to prepare for the matchup coming off a short week, and players just aren’t that fresh.

It feels like we might get an exception to that rule tonight. The star power in this contest alone makes it worth tuning into. Let’s break down three bold fantasy predictions for Thursday Night Football that might actually hit.

All four star receivers score

Let’s kick this prediction off with a disclaimer: Tee Higgins is a star.

Yes, he’s not as big of a name as Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase, and even Jaylen Waddle. That doesn’t take anything away from his game, which is elite. If you disagree, I suggest heading to YouTube and watching his highlights immediately.

As I mentioned above, Thursday Night Football games tend to be disappointing, low-scoring affairs. That still might be the case, but these teams have enough firepower to turn it into a shootout.

That will have to be the case if all four of Hill, Waddle, Chase and Higgins are going to score. These guys have found the end zone frequently this season, with Higgins (1) being the only player not to score multiple times.

As with the rest of these bold predictions, this isn’t likely, but it is certainly possibly.

75% of Joe Mixon’s fantasy points come through the air

Mixon has been stymied on the ground so far this season, and I expect that trend to continue tonight.

The volume has been there for the veteran back, receiving 58 carries through three weeks. Unfortunately, his production from those carries has been minimal, as Mixon is averaging just 2.8 yards per attempt.

It should be more of the same against Miami, who have not allowed an opposing running back to rush for over 50 yards yet this season.

Luckily for Mixon’s fantasy managers, he has played an integral role in the passing game recently, catching 13 balls on 20 total targets this year. I expect a similar plan of attack from the Bengals tonight. If Mixon does end up getting into the end zone through the air, it would make this prediction all the more likely.

The Bengals win in dominant fashion

It feels like this is going to be the end of Miami’s surprising undefeated campaign. There are just too many factors working against the Dolphins tonight.

Heading into Thursday Night Football, health and fatigue are consistently major factors. We see the fresher team emerge victorious most of the time, and there is a huge disparity in that category between Miami and Cincinnati.

The Bengals are coming off a Week 3 cakewalk against the Jets. The same can’t be said for the Dolphins, who had to grind out a ridiculously tough win in excruciating Miami heat against Buffalo on Sunday.

Not only is Cincinnati the fresher team, Joe Burrow and company are healthier heading into Thursday night’s clash.

Both Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle are expected to play, but they were banged up on Sunday. Joining them with the Questionable tag are Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard, and Brandon Jones. The Bengals are dealing with injuries too, but there are a lot of key Dolphins entering tonight’s game not at 100%.

Taking all of that into consideration along with the fact that the game is in Cincinnati, and the Bengals could run away with this one.

