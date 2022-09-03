Sam Houston vs. Texas A&M start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 1 game

The Sam Houston Bearkats and No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies meet up in Week 1 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 3, and the game will air on the SEC Network.

Sam Houston is an FCS team that is coming off an impressive 11-1 season. It was announced in the offseason that Sam Houston would be joining New Mexico State, Liberty University and Jacksonville State as the newest Conference USA members starting on July 1, 2023. The Bearkats made it to the 2021 FCS playoffs' quarterfinals but were upset by No. 7 Montana State. Former quarterback Eric Schmid is gone, and Sam Houston is expected to give shots to junior Keegan Shoemaker and Georgia Tech transfer Jordan Yates at winning the starting quarterback job.

2021 Aggie quarterback Zach Calzada now plays for the Auburn Tigers, but Texas A&M picked up transfer Max Johnson from LSU. Johnson will enter a quarterback battle with incumbent Haynes King. Those aren’t the only holes to fill on offense. Isaia Spiller and Jalen Wydermyer will be playing on Sundays this fall, so someone will have to step up. Running back Devon Archane has shown promise, and senior wide receiver Ainias Smith is going to have to step up as a leader for the Aggies.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Texas A&M is a 30-point favorite. The point total is set for 52, with no moneyline odds available.